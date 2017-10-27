Upcoming lane closures on SC 41 for the Wando River Bridge replacement project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – PCL Civil Constructors in conjunction with the South Carolina Department of Transportation announces the following temporary lane closures for SC 41.

Sunday, October 29th

8:00 PM to 6:00 AM

Single Lane Closure on Clements Ferry Road SB between Reflectance Road and the New Wando River Bridge.

Monday October 30th through Thursday November 2nd

8:00 PM to 6:00 AM

Single Lane Closure on SC 41 between Harpers Ferry Way and the New Wando River Bridge.

All activities will be weather dependent. Motorists are asked to pay attention to the signage and exercise cautoin while driving through the area.

Delays should be expected and your patience will be greatly appreciated.

Should you have any questions or need further information, please contact Chris Sweetgall with PCL at (813) 326-4428 or Daniel Burton with the SCDOT at (843) 972-6200.

