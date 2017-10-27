Two men from Hampton County found guilty of murder

RIDGELAND, S.C (WCBD) – Two men from Hampton County have been convicted of forcing their way into the home of a 32-year old Ridgeland man and shooting him to death while four juveniles were in the house.

Casey Kason Jones Jr, 31 and Jarod Bostick, 28, were found guilty of the 2015 murder of Jeremiah Wilson. After a three day trial in Jasper County General Sessions Court, they were convicted of first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime

On, Friday, both defendants received 50 year sentences, 30 years for murder, 15 for burglary and five years for the weapon charge.

To be served consecutively.

“Not only did they kill a man in his home, the 11-year-old son was standing there when he answered the door, so these defendants laid eyes on him and knew he was there before they killed his father,” Assistant Solicitor Mary Concannon Jones of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said. “They knew what they were doing and had zero regard for the children who were there.

Casey Jones’ previous convictions include second-degree burglary and strong-armed robbery from 2009, which resulted in a 10-year sentence that was suspended to six years imprisonment and five years of probation. Bostick has previous convictions for shoplifting in 2012 and forgery in 2013.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent to Clover Circle in Ridgeland on June 3, 2015, after receiving a call of a gunshot victim there.

Upon arrival they find Wilson lying dead just inside his open front door.

Deputies also found video surveillance cameras throughout the home and a television in the living room displaying feeds from the cameras. Recordings showed two men greeted by Wilson on the porch of his home. A few moments later, they forced their way inside at gunpoint, followed by a third man, who sprinted from the car into the house. Cameras captured the three men exiting the home several minutes later and driving away.

The suspects appeared to wield handguns. The video footage did not show the shooting.

Four juveniles were present when Wilson was shot. Two hid in a closet, and the other two were ordered to the ground by the assailants. Each reported hearing about four gunshots, then seeing the Wilson lying on the floor.

Wilson suffered six gunshot wounds, one on his head and hand, and four in his torso.

A third defendant, Casey Jones’ father, Casey Kason Jones Sr. was tried on the same three charges but found not guilty of each.

Circuit Court Judge Carmen T. Mullen handed down the sentences.