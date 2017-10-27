SLED investigating following sexual assault at CofC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — State Police are investigating following a sexual assault at the College of Charleston, Friday morning. SLED received the request from College of Charleston officials to investigate early this morning, according to spokesman Thom Berry.

The incident happened at a residence Hall on Saint Philip Street, north of Calhoun Street, according to college officials.

We’re told a female was in her dorm room when she heard a knock at the door. She opened it and the suspect forced his way inside and sexually assaulted her.

Suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction, officials add.

The suspect is described as a white male, between the ages of 18 – 20, standing at 5’08” – 5’10”, with a medium build and medium length brown hair.

Officials say the College has increased its on-campus security presence in and around residence halls following the incident.

If you have any information, contact SLED’s Lowcountry regional office at 843-782-3822 or the College’s Department of Public Safety at 843.953.5611.