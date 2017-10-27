SC tax relief for certain taxpayers affected by Hurricane Irma

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina taxpayers impacted by Hurricane Irma may qualify for tax relief from the South Carolina Department of Revenue, following special filing and payment relief from the IRS. Filing and payment deadlines for South Carolina returns and payments due between September 6, 2017 and January 31, 2018 will now be due January 31, 2018.

This tax relief applies to taxpayers who reside in an affected county or who have businesses, tax records, or tax preparers in an affected county:

Allendale

Anderson

Bamberg

Barnwell

Beaufort

Berkeley

Charleston

Colleton

Dorchester

Edgefield

Georgetown

Hampton

Jasper

McCormick

Oconee

Pickens

Affected taxpayers will have until January 31, 2018 to file returns and pay any taxes that were originally due during the period of September 6, 2017 to January 31, 2018. This includes quarterly estimated payment deadlines and valid extensions that run out during the relief period.

This relief does not apply to current collection matters, including payments due during the relief period under any payment plan previously entered into with the SCDOR.

For up-to-date information on this relief, please visit dor.sc.gov/disasterrelief.