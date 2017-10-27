Safely dispose of old pills on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s time again to get rid of leftover prescription drugs in your medicine cabinets by turning them in at designated collection sites on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday, Oct. 28.

There are dozens of locations all across the state of South Carolina that will collect unused or unwanted drugs with no questions asked.

The event is sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration, which helps coordinate sites across the country to collect potentially harmful medications so they can be disposed of safely and not fall into the wrong hands.

This will be the 14th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The DEA estimates the events have resulted in more than 8 million pounds of pills being turned over to the agency.

Leftover pills can be dropped off at collection sites near you, which you can find by entering your zip code on the DEA’s website.

Click here to find those drop-off locations:

https://takebackday.dea.gov/#collection-locator