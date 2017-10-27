S. Carolina schools chief calls for 2 percent teacher raise

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – The chief of South Carolina’s public schools wants teachers to be paid more.

The Greenville News reports Friday that Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman says she’ll ask lawmakers next year for a 2 percent raise for all teachers.

Spearman says she also wants a 6 percent bump for new teachers, something she said could attract more young people to a teaching career.

State officials say South Carolina’s average teacher pay is just under $49,000. That’s about $1,500 lower than the regional average. Lawmakers in 2016 approved a 2 percent raise, which went into effect last school year.

The salaries would start in the 2018-19 school year and cost more than $54 million.