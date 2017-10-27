Reaction pouring in to Bannon’s upcoming Lowcountry visit

Related Coverage Chief strategist Steve Bannon leaves post at White House

Charleston, SC (WCBD) – Controversy is pouring in ahead of former Trump strategist Steve Bannon’s visit to the Citadel.

Bannon was invited to be a special guest at The Citadel Republican Society’s Patriot Dinner.

The event is happening on November 10th at the Holliday Alumni Center.

The Dinner supports cadets of the Citadel Republican Society and their annual four day trip to Washington for the Conservative Political Action Conference.

The Charleston County Democratic Party has released a statement upon news of Bannon’s visit.

“We are disappointed that the Republican Society has invited Steve Bannon to come speak at the Citadel. Bannon is an unabashed white nationalist and racist and he is not welcome in Charleston. The Republican Society should be ashamed for bringing this racist bigot to the Holy City.”

Charleston Representative Wendell Gilliard also sent out a news release, in it he is calling for an emergency meeting with the top in command at the Citadel, he also writes in the release that Steve Bannon is not welcomed to the Lowcountry.

News 2 has reached out to the Republican Party of Charleston County for a statement, and we are waiting to hear back.