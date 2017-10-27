Mayor Tecklenburg announces sister cities international agreement with Panama City

CHARLESTON, S.C.-(WCBD) – Mayor John J. Tecklenburg, with the support of Charleston City Council, agreed to a pact with Panama City, Panama Mayor Jose Blandon Figueroa that will foster civic, cultural, and educational development and business ties between the two cities. Upon the agreement it is expected to expand commercial activities, boost trade enterprises, increase imports and exports, and grow jobs.

“In order to be competitive in an increasingly global economy, we must expand our partnerships with cities around the world,” said Tecklenburg. “Signing this Charleston Sister Cities International agreement creates a platform for strengthening the existing economic, cultural and educational relationships with Panama City while committing to explore new ties and creative ways to improve the quality of life for residents of both cities.”

Next week, a delegation hosted by Charleston Sister Cities International from the Panama Embassy to the United States of America will travel to Charleston to attend the S.C. International Trade Conference. During their visit, they will also meet with leaders across a variety of industries including trade, economic development, cultural affairs, hospitality and education.

The Charleston Sister Cities International agreement commits both cities to identifying activities that can generate new initiatives to further nurture economic-based relationships, as well as:

· Promote both cities to their respective business, technology and academic sectors as locations for trade and development

· Facilitate trade missions and business-to-business dialogue between the two cities

· Explore and encourage cooperation and exchange between local development agencies, Chamber of Commerce and tourism bodies

· Help facilitate faith-based exchanges between faith leaders in both cities

· Promote mutual leisure and business tourism opportunities

· Encourage cultural and humanitarian exchange

· Explore joint venture policy development and sharing of best practices in the field of urban development, regeneration and transportation.