Man guilty of sex trafficking and possession

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina man who was found guilty of prostituting a 16-year-old girl has been sentenced. The State of Columbia reports 36-year-old Alshura Tabil Annessa Frazier was sentenced to 35 years behind bars Thursday. Frazier was found guilty of sex trafficking of children and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

A U.S. States Attorney’s Office news release says the victim left her family and met Frazier in Myrtle Beach around Memorial Day in 2015. Frazier and others had sex with the teenager in exchange for drugs and shelter for the night.

Frazier brought the victim to Columbia, where he recruited her to perform sexual acts with clients for money.

Prosecutors say he kept 100 percent of the profits from the prostitution.