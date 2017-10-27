Juvenile brought weapon on school property

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – At 10:00 a.m. this morning, school Administrators received information that a student possibly had possession of a handgun at James Island Charter High School. The Administrators and SRO apprehended the student but did not have the weapon on him.

He did tell them where it was hidden once confronted. The weapon turned out to be a pellet gun under the bleachers.

The juvenile was released to his parents and was charged with Unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.