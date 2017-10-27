Juvenile brought weapon on school property

By Published: Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – At 10:00 a.m. this morning, school Administrators received information that a student possibly had possession of a handgun at James Island Charter High School. The Administrators and SRO apprehended the student but did not have the weapon on him.

He did tell them where it was hidden once confronted. The weapon turned out to be a pellet gun under the bleachers.

The juvenile was released to his parents and was charged with Unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s