Gov. McMaster announces tour of school districts involved in Abbeville supreme court ruling

On Monday, October 30, Governor Henry McMaster will meet with the leadership of Orangeburg School District 3 and visit school facilities as the first stop on a tour of each of the eight districts affected by the South Carolina Supreme Court’s 2014 ruling on Abbeville County School District v. State of South Carolina.

The governor’s tour will serve as an opportunity to speak with educators and students to determine how to most effectively and efficiently address the problems facing some of the South Carolina’s most vulnerable school districts.

“Ensuring that South Carolina’s young people are given every opportunity to succeed is one of the most important functions of our state’s government – they are our future, and among our most precious assets,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “Much has been done to address the problems facing our rural school districts, but we cannot, and will not, rest until every parent is provided the very best education opportunities to choose for their children.”

At each of the visits, the governor will hold a private meeting with district leadership, including superintendents, and will tour facilities to interact with students, teachers and principals.

The governor will be available to the media immediately following each of the visits.

Further details about the governor’s tour will be announced as they are available.

WHO: Governor Henry McMaster, members of the General Assembly, Orangeburg School District 3 leadership

WHAT: Media availability to follow a tour of Holly Hill Middle School

WHEN: Monday, October 30 at 2:30 PM

WHERE: Holly Hill Middle School, 530 Hesseman Avenue, Holly Hill, S.C.