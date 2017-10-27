GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – At 12:00 p.m. the South Carolina Secessionist Party and local Black Lives Matter chapter will be hosting a Free Speech Rally.

The location of the rally will be outside the Greenville City Hall. During the rally a joint press conference will be held with Mr. Andre Gregory, spokes man for a local chapter of Black Lives Matter and James Bessenger, chairman of the South Carolina Secessionist Party.

The purpose of this joint rally and press conference is to address the many incidents of suppression of free speech by Greenville Police Chief Ken Miller and the Greenville Police Department.