Free health fair Friday in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A health fair in Spartanburg on Friday will provide a range of screenings, medical and prescription services, information booths, and flu shots. The event is free to the public, no matter your insurance status.

The event is at Macedonia Baptist Church at 502 South Daniel Morgan Avenue in Spartanburg from 12 P.M. – 5 P.M.

A newly renovated mobile medical unit has two exam rooms equipped for medical procedures.

This Wellness Iniative for our Neighborhood (WIN) event is hosted by VCOM-Carolinas in collaboration with the City of Spartanburg, Spartanburg’s Way to Wellville, Access Health, Spartanburg Southside Lions Club, Clemson University, Cancer Association of Spartanburg & Cherokee Counties, Welvista, Healthy Smiles of Spartanburg and Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.