Everyday Hero: Theresa Prioleau

There are heroes in our classrooms everyday, Theresa Prioleau in Berkeley county is one of them. Despite her challengers, she remains a dedicated community champion for Cross, whose lessons of love extend beyond the classroom.

It’s a big surprise for a very special teacher. Ms. Theresa Prioleau, an educator for 23 years, taught for many years at Cross High School. She is now a sixth grade teacher at Cross Elementary.

Theresa created the annual Kid’s Day in the Cross community 20 years ago, an event that brings needed resources to hundreds of people every year.

Despite limited mobility, Ms. Prioleau works hard to help others. She is an inspiration to many and a pillar of the Cross community. “I have no other choice but to do this and to serve. I rarely take off work. If I take off work it’s something tragic. I can have one of my kids, I’m back at work in two weeks. I could be in a car accident, come back the next day. It’s no problem for me. I have to work. I can’t stay home. I have to do. I have to serve. I have to assist, and that’s what God has put in my heart for me to do,” Prioleau says.

