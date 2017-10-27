Clemson student vice president says impeachment is racial

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – The vice president of Clemson University’s student government says an impeachment vote against him reflects racism on campus.

Vice President Jeran Stewart is black and was among about a dozen students who sat during the Pledge of Allegiance last month.

Stewart told the Anderson Independent-Mail the allegations came right after he sat for the pledge.

The student who led the impeachment effort approved earlier this week said the pledge protest had nothing to do with the effort. Miller Hoffman, who is white, also said race had nothing to do with the dispute.

Clemson University spokesman John Gouch said the impeachment started before the pledge protest.

Hoffman said Stewart was fired from his position as a resident assistant and was charged with trespassing. Stewart said the matter was resolved last summer.