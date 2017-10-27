Charleston County Mosquito Control will begin operations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Aerial Operations and ground operations will be conducting operations October 30 – November 6th. The operations for aerially inspecting and treating standing water for aquatic stage mosquitoes throughout the County of Charleston will be conducted between the hours of 6:00-9:00a.m.

The targeted sites with standing water will require flight over populated areas.

Ground operations may be conducting ground adulticide operations using ultra low volume spray trucks throughout the Charleston County.

These operations will be conducted based on comprehensive surveillance results.

Daily schedules will be posted on our website at https://www.charlestoncounty.org/departments/public-works/mosquito-about.php