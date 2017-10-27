Changes coming to Mega Millions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Look for bigger jackpots and more million dollar wins with changes to the Mega Millions® game starting this weekend.

Also different, an increase in the ticket price from $1 to $2.

The added cost carries benefits.

The Mega Million’s® starting jackpot will more than double from $15 to $40 million, a move that equals Powerball’s® start.

Bigger jackpots are also anticipated for a game that hasn’t posted a record jackpot since the pot swelled to $656 million back in 2012.

More millionaires are possible too, with the odds of winning $1 million improving from the current 1 in 18.5 million to about 1 in 12.6 million.

Winning the jackpot will get harder with those odds increasing to about 1 in 302 million.

The drawing on Halloween will be the first since the changes.

Mega Millions® drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m.