Blitz On 2 – Week 10 schedule, scores, and videos

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Friday, October 27 is Week 10 of the Blitz on 2 on WCBD.

FRIDAY GAMES:

Academic Magnet: – Woodland:

Andrews: 38 – Kingstree: 21 FINAL

Ashley Ridge: 41 – James Island: 7 FINAL

Baptist Hill: – Military Magnet:

Berkeley: 30 – Cane Bay: 27 FINAL

Bishop England: – Timberland:

Cathedral Academy: 50 – Beaufort Academy: 76 FINAL

C.E Murray: 15 – Scott’s Branch: 8 FINAL

Carvers Bay: 46 – Latta: 6 FINAL

Dorchester Academy: 54 – Palmetto Christian: 24 FINAL

Fort Dorchester: 34 – Summerville: 13 FINAL

Goose Creek: 7 – Stratford: 27 FINAL

Hemingway: 34 – Lake View: 20 FINAL

Holly Hill Academy: 26 – St. John’s Christian: 18 FINAL

Laurence Manning: 14 – Wilson Hall: 13 FINAL

Northwood Academy: 0 – First Baptist School: 66 FINAL

North Charleston: – Garrett:

Orangeburg Prep: 44 – Ocean Collegiate Academy: 0 FINAL

Pinewood Prep: 24 – Porter- Gaud: 17 FINAL

Stall: – Colleton County:

St. John’s: 48 – Charleston Math and Science: 6 FINAL

Thomas Heyward: 29 – Colleton Prep: 14 FINAL

West Ashley: 28 – Wando: 20 FINAL

Whale Branch HS: – Burke:

