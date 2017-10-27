Blitz On 2 – Week 10 schedule, scores, and videos

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Friday, October 27 is Week 10 of the Blitz on 2 on WCBD.
FRIDAY GAMES:
Academic Magnet: – Woodland:
Andrews: 38 – Kingstree: 21 FINAL
Ashley Ridge: 41 – James Island: 7 FINAL
Baptist Hill: – Military Magnet:
Berkeley: 30 – Cane Bay: 27 FINAL
Bishop England: – Timberland:
Cathedral Academy: 50 – Beaufort Academy: 76 FINAL
C.E Murray: 15 – Scott’s Branch: 8 FINAL
Carvers Bay: 46 – Latta: 6 FINAL
Dorchester Academy: 54 – Palmetto Christian: 24 FINAL
Fort Dorchester: 34 – Summerville: 13 FINAL
Goose Creek: 7 – Stratford: 27 FINAL
Hemingway: 34 – Lake View: 20 FINAL
Holly Hill Academy: 26 – St. John’s Christian: 18 FINAL
Laurence Manning: 14 – Wilson Hall: 13 FINAL
Northwood Academy: 0 – First Baptist School: 66 FINAL
North Charleston: – Garrett:
Orangeburg Prep: 44 – Ocean Collegiate Academy: 0 FINAL
Pinewood Prep: 24 – Porter- Gaud: 17 FINAL
Stall: – Colleton County:
St. John’s: 48 – Charleston Math and Science: 6 FINAL
Thomas Heyward: 29 – Colleton Prep: 14 FINAL
West Ashley: 28 – Wando: 20 FINAL
Whale Branch HS: – Burke:
* Games are constantly being rescheduled. Refresh this page for the most up-to-date schedule available.