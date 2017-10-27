Authorities search for West Ashley burglary suspect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department is searching for a burglary suspect.

Timothy Gordon Holt, 36, is wanted for second degree burglary following an incident at a home on Babbitt Street on September 28.

The 36-year-old is described as a white man, standing at 6 feet, weighing about 202 pounds.

If you have any information, please call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty CPD Central detective.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.