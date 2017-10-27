Ashley Ridge High School’s farm container program is growing local leafy greens for students

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Ashley Ridge High School’s farm to school program in Summerville is delivering fresh local vegetables to six Dorchester District Two schools.

A container farm on the school’s campus provides fresh lettuce to students at Ashley Ridge, Summerville High School, DuBose Middle School, Beech Hill Elementary, Sand Hill elementary and Gregg Middle School.

The farms grow lettuce inside a shipping container at a faster rate than traditional farming and use less space. The farming method also allows for vegetables to grow in a controlled environment that can be monitored and adjusted remotely using a computer or smartphone.

The container farm is part of a College of Charleston study to examine how nutritious the leafy greens are compared to traditional school food and to see if there is a change in consumption of salad at the schools.

Dorchester District Two teamed up with local companies. Summerville-based Tiger Corner Farms manufactured the container farm, Vertical Roots grows the produce inside, and Boxcar Central created the technology.

“Our goal and mission now is teach the kids about sustainable farming,” said Andrew Hare, General manager of Vertical Roots. “Get an educational piece going to this in addition to having them eating better. No one is going to argue that our country has an issue with obesity and if we can teach kids from an early age, start them the right way on what’s good to eat and the nutritional value of something that is grown properly, that’s something that can last them a lifetime.”

By the end of 2017 the school district will evaluate the farm container program and decide if it will expand it.