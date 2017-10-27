Anderson man pleads guilty to manufacturing counterfeit currency in upstate conspiracy

ANDERSON, S.C.(WCBD) – United States Attorney Beth Drake stated that Kenneth Bearden of Anderson, South Carolina, entered with a guilty plea in federal court in Anderson to Manufacturing Counterfeit Federal Reserve Notes. In violation of Title 18, and Conspiracy to Pass Counterfeit Federal Reserve Notes, in violation of Title 18.

United States District Judge Timothy M. Cain, of Anderson, accepted the guilty plea and will impose the sentence after he has reviewed the presentence report, which will be prepared by the U.S. Probation Office.

Evidence was presented at the change of plea hearing established that Kenneth Bearden learned how to manufacture counterfeit from Crystal Hudson, a co-defendant who previously pled guilty in the case. Bearden distributed counterfeit to other co-conspirators to pass.

Ms. Drake said that the maximum penalty could be twenty years imprisonment and a fine of $250,000 dollars.