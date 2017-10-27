Absentee Voting Underway in Dorchester County

GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – To assist Dorchester County residents who are unable to make it to their respective polling location on Election Day, in-person absentee voting is now open for the St. George municipal election.

St. George residents who live in Town Council Districts two (2) and six (6) can vote absentee now –November 6, 2017, Monday – Friday, 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM, at the Voter Registration office on the first floor of the Kenneth Waggoner Building located at 201 Johnston Street, St. George, SC 29477.

Beginning Monday, October 30- Friday, November 3, 2017, Summerville residents who live in Town Council Districts one (1), three (3) and five (5) can vote absentee, Monday – Friday, 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM, at the Doty Park Depot Building located at 320 N. Laurel Street, Summerville, SC 29483.

“I want everyone who is registered to vote in the respective municipal districts, who want to vote, to be given the opportunity to do so” said Todd Billman, Executive Director of the Dorchester County Board of Elections & Voter Registration. “Absentee voting allows us to do just that” Billman added.

A valid photo ID must be presented to vote in-person absentee or on Election Day.