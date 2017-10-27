Absentee Voting Underway in Dorchester County

By Published: Updated:

GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – To assist Dorchester County residents who are unable to make it to their respective polling location on Election Day, in-person absentee voting is now open for the St. George municipal election.

St. George residents who live in Town Council Districts two (2) and six (6) can vote absentee now –November 6, 2017, Monday – Friday, 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM, at the Voter Registration office on the first floor of the Kenneth Waggoner Building located at 201 Johnston Street, St. George, SC 29477.

Beginning Monday, October 30- Friday, November 3, 2017, Summerville residents who live in Town Council Districts one (1), three (3) and five (5) can vote absentee, Monday – Friday, 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM, at the Doty Park Depot Building located at 320 N. Laurel Street, Summerville, SC 29483.

“I want everyone who is registered to vote in the respective municipal districts, who want to vote, to be given the opportunity to do so” said Todd Billman, Executive Director of the Dorchester County Board of Elections & Voter Registration. “Absentee voting allows us to do just that” Billman added.

A valid photo ID must be presented to vote in-person absentee or on Election Day.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s