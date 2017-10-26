Yemassee police arrest shoplifting suspect

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities were able to identify the suspect, thanks to the assistance of the public. Woodrow Williams, 62, of Yemassee was spotted this morning at the R&M Convenience Store on US Highway 17A and was taken into custody without incident.

Williams shoplifted a cell phone charger and a bottle of Madd Dogg 20/20 from the Horizon E-Z Shop at 315 Yemassee Highway earlier this week.

He remains at the Hampton County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing. Williams was charged with shoplifting $2000 or less

