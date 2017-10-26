Widow of fallen officer creates GoFundMe for SC Trooper

Related Coverage South Carolina state trooper dies after traffic accident

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Law enforcement agencies around the state are remembering a fallen South Carolina Highway Patrol officer. Trooper Daniel Rebman died Tuesday after he was injured in a car crash.

“He died serving, he died a hero, and he loved being a trooper,” said Leroy Smith, the Director of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Ever since the news broke, law enforcement agencies around the Upstate started showing their support on social media for the fallen trooper.

Kassy Alia, the widow of Officer Greg Alia, wanted to do something to help the Rebman family. She started a GoFundMe page and donors have already raised more than $26,000.

Alia’s husband was shot and killed in Columbia in 2015, and she says she knows how important support is during this difficult time.

“Your heart breaks all over again, because you can feel it so deeply and immensely, it’s like a scar or a tattoo on your heart that just gets ripped open,” Alia says.

If you prefer to donate at a bank, the Highway Patrol says you may make a donation at any First Citizens Branch in South Carolina, North Carolina or Georgia. You are asked to make checks payable to: LECSC – Trooper Keith Rebman Memorial Fund.