CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Shortly after Midnight Charleston Police Department responded to a stabbing in location to 5477 Togerson Ave. On the scene, officers located the adult male victim, deceased lying on the floor in the living room.

A knife was located nearby.

The suspect, Denardo Felder was apprehended a short distance away from the crime scene.

Felder is charged with murder and the investigation is still ongoing.