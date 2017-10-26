Victim hospitalized from shooting in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On October 26th, officers responded to Centre Pointe Emergency in the city of North Charleston, in reference to a walk in gun shot wound victim. The victim was identified as Walter Leroy Beaton, upon arriving on scene, officers met with the medical staff which advised that Beaton had walked in less than five minutes ago.

Beaton sustained one gun shot wound to the middle of the torso which exited out of the rear right side of the lower back. He was asked how he had arrived to the emergency room and he advised that he had driven himself.

Beaton mentioned that he, and six of his friends, had been standing on the side of Azalea Drive and Kent Avenue when a vehicle pulled up.

He recognized the occupant inside the vehicle and began to approach, then he heard male shouting profanity and a shot was fired.

Unsure on where the shot came from or why it was fired, but Beaton believes that the shot was meant for his friend named “Zeek” but wasn’t positive. He gave multiple locations of the incident, including El Cheapo on Dorchester Road, the Hess, near the railroad tracks on Azalea Drive, and then Azalea Drive at Kent Avenue.

Medical staff advised that Beaton was in category 2 condition and would need to be transported to Trident Hospital for surgery. Beaton’s belongings were collected and transferred to Crime Scene, and his vehicle was towed to the Evidence warehouse for a warrant service and processing.

Officers canvassed all locations provided by Beaton for a possible crime scene but were unable to find one.

Investigation is still ongoing.