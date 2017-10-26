Student brought gun to Newberry High School

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WCBD) – A student is a facing charges after bringing a firearm to Newberry High School, according to Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

Quinderaus Lindler, 17, of Newberry was arrested and will be charged with carrying a weapon on school property.

A 9mm pistol was in Lindler’s backpack and was not shown to anyone, according to Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster.

We’re told the weapon was found as part of an unrelated investigation and no threat was made to anyone.

There were bullets in the clip but no round in the chamber, Foster added.