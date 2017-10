The group that developed the parking garage on Shem Creek is suing the town of Mt. Pleasant.

The reason? They say the town has not honored their end of the bargain.

According to the lawsuit, Mt. Pleasant agreed to rent public spaces in the parking garage and pay the developer $185,000 each year for 15 years.

Shem Creek development now wants the town to pay them that money back. That amounts to about $2.8 million dollars.

