SCANA’s quarterly earnings plummet after failed nuclear project

On Thursday, the SCANA Corporation, parent company of South Carolina Electric and Gas, reported earnings of $34 million for the third quarter of 2017. The earnings were significantly less than the $189 million that the company brought in during the same quarter last year.

SCANA attributed the earnings decline to losses tied to the abandoned V.C. Summer Nuclear project in Jenkinsville. Thursday’s report was the first to reflect earnings since the nuclear project was dropped at the end of July.

In the wake of the failed project, a number of lawsuits have been filed against SCANA. The company is also the subject of investigations at the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SCANA plans to hold a conference call with investors and other interested parties today at 3 p.m.

