Miss Summerville and Miss North Charleston Scholarship Pageant seeks contestants

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On January 20th, 2018 the Miss Summerville and Miss North Charleston Scholarship Organizations are in search for the next Miss Summerville, Miss Summerville Teen, Miss North Charleston and Miss North Charleston Teen.

In 1986, the first Miss Summerville represented the town at Miss South Carolina while the first Miss North Charleston was crowned in 1983. This year’s Miss Summerville and Miss North Charleston titleholders will each receive a scholarship worth $500 or more. Each will represent their respective communities at the Miss South Carolina competition which will be held in Columbia in late June 2018. The winner of miss South Carolina will the proceed to Miss America in Atlantic City.

Miss Summerville Teen 2018 and Miss North Charleston Teen 2018 will receive a paid entry fee to the Miss South Carolina Teen competition, which is also scheduled for late June 2018 in Columbia. Winner of the Miss South Carolina Teen will represent the state at Miss America’s Outstanding Teen in Orlando.

The phases of competition include private interview, physical fitness, talent, on-stage question and evening gown. Miss contestants must be 17 to 24 years of age, or a graduating high school senior. Teen contestants must be 13 to 17 years of age, and a high school junior or below. The Miss Summerville and Miss North Charleston program is open to any young lady who meets the age and residency requirements and is interested in community service, leadership, scholastic achievement, and the performing arts.

For more information, or to request an application, please email MissSummervillePageant@gmail.com or visit misssummervillenorthcharleston.weebly.com. The Miss Summerville Scholarship Pageant is an official local preliminary of the Miss South Carolina and Miss America organizations.