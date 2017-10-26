Medical cannabis seminar underway in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — Medical professionals, state legislators and local advocacy groups will be under one roof Thursday night. The topic? Medical cannabis.

The Compassionate Care Act was introduced last session. It would allow medical cannabis for people with certain medical conditions like multiple sclerosis or epilepsy.

The bill outlines how the marijuana would be grown, processed and dispensed in the state.

Those against the bill are afraid of its addictive nature, but researchers say addiction is not likely.

“If regular healthy people were to take marijuana there’s a small chance that a small portion of those individuals will become addicted to marijuana,” V.P. of Research at the University of South Carolina Dr. Prakash Nagarkatti said. “But if you look at the addiction rate for alcohol and other drugs, it’s much higher than marijuana,” Nagarkatti added.

The seminar starts at 5:30 p.m.

Another topic the group will look at is cost.

Right now under federal law marijuana is a schedule I drug and cannot be covered by health insurance.