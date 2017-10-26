James Island Connector Run road closure/route information released

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department has released road closure and race route information for the James Island Connector Run.

The race will take place on October 28

Estimated Road Closures

7:00 a.m. Bennett St. between Rutledge and Ashley Ave.

7:30 a.m. Ashley Ave. between Bull and Calhoun

7:45 a.m. SC 30/James Island Connector both east and west bound lanes

8:10 a.m. Calhoun St., Lockwood to Jonathan Lucas (the intersection of Jonathan Lucas and Calhoun remains open on north lane to allow hospital access from Rutledge Ave and beyond)

8:15 a.m. All other adjoining access points

8:30 a.m. Bike portion of Biathlon begins

8:40 a.m. 5k and 10K races begin

10:30 a.m. Anticipated re-opening of the James Island Connector and roadways

Race Routes

Biathlon: Participants start about 8:30 a.m. proceeding down Bennett to Gadsden, right on Gadsden to Calhoun, left on Calhoun to the Connector where they will cross and turn around at the concrete barrier near Folly Rd.; returning back on the same route. Once they arrive at Bennett and Ashley, they will transition to the foot race portion and proceed on Ashley to Halsey St. turning right onto Gadsden then left onto Calhoun St. They will run across the Connector ending at the Finish Line established near the end of the concrete barrier close to Folly Rd.

5k and 10k foot races:

Both start at Bennett and Ashley Ave at about 8:40 a.m. They proceed to Bennett and Gadsden turning right then to Calhoun St. turning left and going across the Connector. The 5k will end near Folly Rd. and the 10k will loop around the concrete divider and return on the same outgoing route ending back at Bennett and Ashley Ave.