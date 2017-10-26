Hunting program offered for people with disabilities

Spots are still open for people with disabilities to hunt in the National Forest.

The mobility impaired hunting program offered through the Francis Marion National Forest, in coordination with South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, started in 1994.

These pictures are from last weekend, when ten hunters participated in the two day hunt at the Tibwin Special Use Area in the forest.

The Francis Marion National Forest will be hosting another mobility impaired hunt on December 1st and 2nd .

Contact the Francis Marion Ranger District for more information 843-336-2200.

Applicants for the accessible hunt shall be restricted to persons permanently confined to a wheelchair, persons requiring the use of mechanical aids (crutches or walkers) to walk or persons with complete single leg amputations. Hunters may be accompanied by one-able bodied person who will participate in a non-hunting capacity.