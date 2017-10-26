Greenville Women at Work Showcase planned Thursday

WSPA Published:

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA)– There is a celebration Thursday of women-owned businesses in the upstate.

The Greenville Chamber is organizing the first-ever Greenville Women at Work Showcase. The goal is to highlight women-owned businesses in “a fun, casual event featuring great networking, entertainment, refreshments and some fantastic shopping.”

Liz Horton, the Sr. VP of Operations for the Greenville Chamber said, “We just feel it’s a wonderful opportunity for women business leaders and women professionals to connect with one another for their support network, meet new contacts, help grow their own businesses, and also grow their roles in their organizations.”

So far, there are at least 16 women-owned businesses taking part and more than 150 people registered to attend. It’s from 4:30-7pm at the Embassy Suites on Verdae Boulevard.

For more information, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s