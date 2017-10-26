Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce prioritizes top road projects

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce Infrastructure Committee identified and prioritized 24 road projects in the county in an effort to potentially further them along. The committee also identified that it could cost about $1 dollars to complete those projects.

“You have a total amount of money that is more than what we have for our roads and bridges so there is a desire to prioritize those projects,” said Russ Touchberry, a member of the chamber’s infrastructure subcommittee.

The chamber’s infrastructure committee presented the list of road projects and estimated costs during its monthly “Power Hour” on Wednesday.

At the request of the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments the committee narrowed down the list to five projects that would be the most beneficial to area residents and businesses.

“The five projects are the Dorchester Road widening, U.S. 78 widening, Glenn McConnell Parkway widening, the Orangeburg loop and Central Avenue improvements,” said Touchberry.

The purpose of the committee’s work is to know which projects should be done first if funding becomes available for them.