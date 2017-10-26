Funeral arrangements set for trooper killed in traffic accident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Funeral arrangements have been set for the South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper killed following a wreck.

Visitation for 31-year-old Trooper Daniel Keith Rebman will be held Saturday, October 28 from 2-6 p.m. Funeral Services will be held Sunday, October 29 from 2-3 p.m.

Both events will be held at Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium at Bob Jones University.

Officials say Rebman was in his parked patrol car on Interstate 385 around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday when it was hit from behind by a pickup truck. Greenville County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jimmy Bolt said Rebman was parked in the emergency lane.

Authorities say Rebman died at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Patrol Commander Col. Chris Williamson said Rebman had been on the road for about a year.

Rebman, a native of Orlando, Florida, is survived by his wife and three daughters. Before his death, the last trooper to die in the line of duty was Cpl. D. Kevin Cusack, who was killed in a crash in Lancaster County in 2010.