Free tacos after Astros’ Cameron Maybin steals a base in World Series

LOS ANGELES (KXAN) — The Houston Astros weren’t the only ones who came out with a win against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday night. Everyone around the country can get a free taco, thanks to the Astros’ Cameron Maybin.

It’s part of Taco Bell’s “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion during the World Series. On Nov. 1, people can go to any Taco Bell and get a free Doritos Locos taco from 2-6 p.m.

What's better than a win in extra innings? Free @tacobell! Proud to be America's #StealABaseStealATaco guy. You ALL get free tacos on 11/1! pic.twitter.com/sRdpp1Z7Js — Cameron Maybin (@CameronMaybin) October 26, 2017

Maybin was excited for the 7-6 win against the Dodgers, which lasted 11 innings. He says his children, however, was more excited to get some free food. In a response to Taco Bell’s tweet about him being a “Taco Hero,” he admitted “I’m now the coolest dad around.”

Thanks Marisa! My kids were more pumped about free @tacobell than tonight's @astros win, haha! I'm now the coolest dad around. https://t.co/a3usoMUdS0 — Cameron Maybin (@CameronMaybin) October 26, 2017

There is a limit of one free taco per person, and even if someone steals another base, the promotion won’t be repeated.