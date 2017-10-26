Florida lawmaker faces threats after criticizing Trump

WFLA Published:
FILE- In this Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., talks to reporters in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Florida Legislative Black Caucus is demanding President Donald Trump's administration apologize to the family of a fallen soldier and Wilson for the way it handled a condolence call and the insults that followed. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida congresswoman is facing threats after she criticized President Donald Trump over his remarks to the widow of a soldier killed in Niger.
Rep. Frederica Wilson has remained in Florida this past week and missed House votes, including Thursday’s close budget vote.

Wilson’s spokeswoman Joyce Jones said there were threats against the Democrat but declined to discuss them further. Jones says “this is a serious matter and that is the only reason she would ever miss votes.”
Wilson was in the car with Myeshia Johnson on the way to an airport to meet the body of Johnson’s husband, Sgt. La David Johnson, when Trump called. Wilson called the president’s remarks insensitive.

Jones says a security detail is with the congresswoman. U.S. Capitol Police are checking in on staff.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s