Exposed components threaten efforts to salvage nuclear project

Anthony James dropped a bombshell during his testimony at Wednesday’s Nuclear Project Committee hearing at the statehouse. Components left exposed at the abandoned V.C. Summer Nuclear Project could leave the site impossible to complete.

James, the Director of Nuclear Development at the Office of Regulatory Staff, described what he saw during a visit to the abandoned nuclear site last week.

“After going through the site and talking to representatives at the site, we learned that equipment that doesn’t have a great salvage value – and that would be components that are in place, and cannot be extracted without some great expense – those have little salvage value to them, and so they are not being maintained,” James said.

James also says immediate action needs to be taken to protect components at the nuclear site.

After his testimony, lawmakers expressed concerns about the state’s 45 percent stake in the project through state-owned utility Santee Cooper.

“I don’t know how we can wait until we meet again in three weeks, and allow a state asset to be further damaged,” said Sen. Mike Fanning, (D) District 17.

According to the Associated Press, Gov. Henry McMaster has been talking with other utility companies about buying Santee Cooper’s 45 percent share of the project or buying the state-owned utility outright, in an effort to complete at least one of the two reactors under construction.

On Wednesday, during an interview with Count on 2 Investigator Libba Holland, McMaster said, “My focus now is to see that the rate payers don’t lose their money and that we have plenty of power.”

SCANA Corporation, the parent company of South Carolina Electric and Gas (SCE&G), owns a 55 percent stake in the abandoned nuclear project.

On Thursday, the company is scheduled to release its 3rd quarter earnings report. According to the Office of Regulatory Staff, SCANA continues to collect $37 million from its customers every month for the failed project.

The company is facing a number of lawsuits, and has received subpoenas from the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission tied to the nuclear project.

SCANA released statements saying it intends to cooperate with both investigations.