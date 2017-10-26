Deputy shot in line of duty sues apartment complex

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston County Sheriff’s deputy injured after responding to a call in West Ashley in 2014 is suing the apartment complex where the incident took place.

The lawsuit was filed in August against The Gardens at Ashley River Apartments. In it, it says management failed to maintain a safe and secure premises.

The lawsuit also states management of the apartment complex “neglected to inform” Deputy Michael Ackerman or his partner Deputy Matuskovic of the “volatility of Oswald, his personality changes and his escalating erratic behavior” which was known to management but wasn’t shared.

Other complaints include the complex not using the courtesy officer program properly and allowing Oswald to continue to live at the complex after repeated violations of the rules and regulations.

Among the damages, Ackerman says the injury has allowed him not to return to full-time duty as a patrol officer and he has been “relegated” to duty as a training officer only.

Because he hasn’t been able to his chosen law enforcement career as a patrol officer which has deterred any promotion to detective and up the command structure of the Sheriff’s department — Ackerman is claiming loss of enjoyment to life. Painful medical treatments including psychological treatment and required treatment were also included in the lawsuit.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a drunken man causing problems at the Garden’s Apartments on Carriage Lane in West Ashley in 2014. Two off duty officers who lived in that complex had called for backup and three officers responded to the call. When the officers knocked on the suspect’s door, a hail of bullets answered. Deputy Joseph Matuskovic was killed. A bullet lodged in Deputy Michael Ackerman’s leg.

