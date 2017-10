LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) — Eleven days and nights of fun is right around the corner in the Lowcountry.

The Coastal Carolina fair kicks off Thursday, October 27 and runs through November 5 at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson.

There will be concerts, great food, exhibits, entertainment and more than 64 rides.

For a look at dates, times, ticket prices and special promotions, click here.