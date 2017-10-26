Charleston Police search for missing 17-year-old

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing person.

Armani Reese, 17, of Charleston, was last seen at approximately 2:40 p.m. on October 25 in downtown Charleston.

She was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt, dark pants and red slippers, with a multicolored polka dot backpack.

The 17-year-old is described as an African-American female, standing at 5’7, weighing about 280

pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

“Reese frequents the downtown Charleston area and North Charleston area, officials said in a news release.

If you have any information, contact Charleston Police Detective Magwood at 843-720-2360 or the on duty Central Detective at 843-743-7200.

