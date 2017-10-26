Charge dropped against Georgetown County elementary school principal

Georgetown County, SC (WBTW) – The child neglect charge against a Georgetown County principal was dropped due to lack of probable cause last week.

According to Kimberly Lynn Means-Nesmith’s attorney, Ronnie Sabb, the charge was dropped in a preliminary hearing Friday after the judge decided she did not place her children at an unreasonable risk of harm.

The elementary school principal was charged with child neglect after leaving two children in a car in a grocery store parking lot, according to deputies.

According to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Kimberly Lynn Means-Nesmith, Principal at Browns Ferry Elementary School, was charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person. It came after two young girls, ages 5 and 6, were found crying and banging on the windows of a 2016 Honda Pilot parked at Publix grocery in Pawleys Island in September.

The sheriff’s office says the outdoor temperature at the time was 85 degrees.

Means-Nesmith, 35, told a deputy she was in the store a few minutes and left the children in the car because they were sleeping. She said her husband was on the way from Georgetown to pick them up.

Means-Nesmith had a third child with her at the time, but took that 2-year-old boy into the store.

According to the sheriff’s office, Means-Nesmith entered the store at 5:46 p.m. A store employee said a customer brought her the car’s license tag number to page the owner after other concerned customers had gathered around the locked car at 6:05 p.m. Means-Nesmith checked out with her purchases at 6:12 p.m.

The children were examined by first responders and no injuries were found, they were then allowed to go home with their father.

There is no information available on Means-Nesmith’s employment status at this time.