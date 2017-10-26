CCSO Detention Deputy Fired

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On October 24, 2017 at 4:46 p.m. the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested Detention Deputy James Wagner, of North Charleston. Charged with Sexual Misconduct with an Inmate.

Wagner was terminated from employment with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. Wagner was employed as the Detention Deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office since January, 2016. The bond hearing for Wagner is scheduled for October 25, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

Wagner will be lodged to the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.

