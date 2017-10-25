Woman arrested in Mount Pleasant for burglary charges

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to a burglary alarm at Finz Bar and Grill on Coleman Blvd , October 25th, at approximately 4:38 a.m. Twylia R. Brafford, of North Charleston, was arrested and charged with Burglary in the 2nd Degree and Possession of Burglary Tools.

Upon arriving, the officer observed a vehicle that was backed up next to a storage building. The officer knocked on the wall of the building and announced his presence. Once a person responded back, the officer had them exit the premises and took her into custody without incident. On the floor of the storage shed, officers found frozen crab legs, prime rib, pulled pork, and other food items.

Two sets of bolt cutters and a cut lock were found outside of the storage building.