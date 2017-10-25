Walgreens now stocking life-saving Narcan nasal spray nationwide

(NBC News) – In response to the opioid crisis, Walgreens is now stocking the life-saving medication used to reverse heroin overdoses in all of its 8,000 pharmacies.

Walgreens announced the stocking decision on Tuesday.

Narcan is an FDA approved nasal spray form of naloxone, which can reverse the effects of an opioid painkiller overdose in addition to that of heroin.

The drug will be available without a prescription in Washington D.C. and the 45 states that allow it.

The company says it hopes to work with the other states to make the life-saving drug easier to obtain for families and caregivers of those at risk of accidental overdose.