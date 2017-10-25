Summerville man charged with Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle

BERKELEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Patrolling around the 1800 block of North Main Street in the Summerville area of Berkeley County, at approximately midnight a deputy with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office observed a silver BMW 528 being driven by a subject, later identified as Patrick O’Neal Smith. The deputy confirmed that the vehicle was stolen and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Smith had informed others that he was “not going back to jail.”

The BMW continued towards Moncks Corner along Highway 17-A. Deputies deployed tire deflation devices, causing one of the rear tires to deflate. Despite this, the driver kept going. Deputies later deployed additional tire deflation devices and were able to get the second tire to deflate.

The BMW failed to stop and continued towards Moncks Corner along Highway 17-A. The BMW came to a stop at the end of Overton Drive, the suspect attempted to speed off but was unable to do so before being taken into custody.

After searching inside of the vehicle, there was a black air soft pistol that resembled a Taurus pistol. The tip was painted black to look like a real firearm. Also a hatchet and two cold beers where located inside the vehicle.

Patrick O’Neal Smith, age 33, of Southside Street in Summerville was arrested and charged with Failure to Stop for Blue Light and Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle.

He was then transported to the Hill Finklea Detention Center where he’s currently awaiting a bond hearing.