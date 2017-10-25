Son of Charleston church victim releases book

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Myra Singleton-Thompson was one of the Emanuel 9 victims in the June 17, 2015 church tragedy in Charleston, SC. This book was written by her son, Kevin Singleton, detailing what he was doing that day and how he has turned a tragedy into positive.

Along with meeting Barak Obama, former President of the United States of America, Kevin continued his mother’s passion for education by providing scholarships in her name through his non-profit organization, Passion to Forgive.

“Rebuilding After the Charleston Church Tragedy” takes readers with Mr. Singleton through the initial bond hearing, media frenzy and court trial. This historical timeline also includes more than 30 pictures of Myra’s journey and accomplishments.

Singleton stated, “The picture book was originally constructed for Myra’s grandchildren as a timeline that could be passed on for generations, I wanted them to have something factual, from a family member’s perspective, instead of relying on the internet for information about their grandmother and her friends who lost their lives.”

The book is available through Apple iBooks starting October 25, 2017 with a possible hard copy to follow.

For more information please visit https://itunes.apple.com/us/book/rebuilding/id1300213945?mt=11 or email ksingleton@passiontoforgive.org