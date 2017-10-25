Road closure on Johns Island scheduled for next week

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — A road closure is scheduled to take place on Johns Island, next week.

According to James F Pedersen Co., the closure will take place from 9 p.m. – 5 a.m on Tuesday, October 31 and Wednesday, November 1 on Maybank Highway.

We’re told water/sewer work will be done on the road at 3502 Maybank Hwy, at the intersection on Maybank Hwy and Meeks Farm Rd.

There will be one lane closed with a flagger to assist traffic, according to a news release.

You’re asked to drive with caution in the area.

Drive Time Traffic