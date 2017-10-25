Oceanside Collegiate Academy’s new building helps fulfill mission of elite academics and athletics

It’s an exciting time at Oceanside Collegiate Academy, OCA started the school year in a new state of the art facility in Mount Pleasant. The school combines rigorous academics and a high-level athletic program. OCA is our Cool School of the week.

School spirit is high here at Oceanside Collegiate Academy, and they have a reason to celebrate, a brand new school. Principal Brenda Corley says, “With the new building, the college kids are coming in. They may have three classes Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and they have class Tuesday and Thursday. They are using that flex modified schedule where they’re here half the day and the other half they’re practicing that sport they love.” Senior Miles McGrew says,

“Being able to come and go is a responsibility that you have to take on yourself, but it’s a great thing to learn for when college happens and it’s a freedom and privilege you have to understand you have to use it the right way.”

Oceanside is a free public charter dual credit high school. OCA offers students the opportunity to earn up to two years of college credit for free through a partnership with Trident Tech. “We even pay for their books. We give them a laptop,” says Corley. The new school building has a gym, and weight room. Corley says, “Noah Leask and his family donated the beautiful weight room.”

With 19 sports, OCA has a lot of success with their athletic teams. Athletic director Beth Shackel-Scott says, “We still have to pinch ourselves and say wow we’re only in year two. We’re moving in the right direction and we’re building something special. We just want everybody in the community to be a part of it.”

With 530 students, they doubled enrollment in their second year and are expecting to have 650 students next year. Ninth-grade student Zayona Ford says, “Great academics, athletics I love it a lot. Cheerleading, all my teachers they help me a lot if i need help. They’re there for me, so I like this school and I love my principal as well.” “We’re so different, that vision of supporting athletics as well as academics. The dual enrollment, the modified schedule, the teachers teach and the coaches coach. The culture of positivity of love and respect, put that all together and we’re Land Sharks.”

OCA had a successful first year, 99-percent of student passed the English- 1 End of Course, and earned over 11 hundred college credits.

Coming up Friday on News 2 Today, we’ll present Oceanside with our Cool School award.

We want to hear about the good things that are going on at your school. Just send an email to Octavia at omitchell@ wcbd.com.

Oceanside Collegiate Academy View as list View as gallery Open Gallery